Now You See Me conjures up a global magic tour

The Four Horsemen are making the leap from the big screen to the live stage.

Lionsgate and The Works Entertainment announced Wednesday that they’ve teamed up to launch a touring magic show inspired by the Now You See Me movies. Now You See Me Live will kick off this November in China— a location featured prominently in the second film — showcasing never-before-seen illusions from four of the world’s premier magicians.

The show’s Horsemen are James More (Britain’s Got Talent), the Showman; Florian Sainvet (France’s Got Talent), the Manipulator; Sabine van Diemen (Holland’s Got Talent), the Escape Artist; and Enzo Weyne (France’s Got Talent), the Mentalist. The cast will be rounded out with a different region-specific host at each stop.

Released in 2013 and 2016, Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 center on a quartet of Robin Hood-like illusionists who pull off seemingly impossible heists and give to the loot to their audiences.

“We know Now You See Me Live will give fans worldwide a new way to engage with a franchise they know and love, and we look forward to launching it in China, a region that has been overwhelmingly supportive of the films,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate senior VP of global live and location-based entertainment, in a statement.

Lionsgate

Dates for the tour, along with a full list of locations and ticket information, will be announced shortly. Check out a poster and promotional video above.