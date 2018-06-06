First Halloween trailer tease scares up close look at Michael Myers' mask

Halloween franchise slasher icon Michael Myers may be a seemingly immortal force of nature. But Myers’ mask is subject to the vicissitudes of time, as demonstrated by a just-released teaser for director David Gordon Green’s upcoming Halloween reboot, a snippet of footage which gives us a close look at what Myers’ facial covering looks like in 2018.

Green’s Halloween is a sequel to John Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween, which essentially ignores that horror classic’s many sequels. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis — who is reprising her iconic role as the Myers-battling Laurie Strode — as well as Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Virginia Gardner, and Nick Castle. The film is released Oct. 19, 2018 and is written by Green, Danny McBride, and Jeff Fradley.

See the teaser for Halloween above and check out new images from the film, below. A proper trailer for the film will drop this Friday.

Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures