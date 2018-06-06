Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper debut new songs in first A Star Is Born trailer

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga take a deep dive into “The Shallow” in the first trailer for their upcoming remake of the perennial Hollywood tale A Star Is Born.

The new preview teases a few original songs composed for the musically inclined romance, namely a roaring rock-tinged ballad penned by Mark Ronson that shows up near the end.

The clip opens, however, on Cooper’s character, a fading country crooner named Jackson Maine, as he takes the stage at an outdoor music festival to belt a country tune. “Baby it’s time to let the old ways die / It takes a lot to change, it takes a lot to try,” he sings as a roaring crowd looks on. Subsequent footage highlights Jackson’s personal struggles and eventual career lapse, though he perks up upon discovering a struggling artist, Ally (Gaga) as she sings in a bar.

“I don’t sing my own songs. I just don’t feel comfortable… Almost every single person has told me they like the way I sounded but they didn’t like the way I look,” Ally says after Jackson approaches her to inquire about her talents. He responds: “I think you’re beautiful.”

A montage follows, showing the pair falling in love as Ally’s career in music — punctuated by personal highs and lows with Jackson — takes off. The trailer closes as Jackson pushes Ally to perform in front of a large audience, with Gaga’s signature powerhouse vocals stealing the spotlight as she belts the lyrics to “The Shallow” on stage, singing: “I’m in the deep end, watch as I dive in / We’re far from the shallow now.”

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

A Star Is Born marks Cooper’s debut as a feature director. The Oscar-nominated actor signed on to helm back in 2015 after prior adaptations spent several years in development with everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé to Clint Eastwood and Tom Cruise reportedly eyeing involvement at various stages.

While Gaga and Cooper are the only ones singing in the new trailer, the film’s original soundtrack came together with the help of several music industry pros. Mark Ronson, who executive-produced Gaga’s 2o16 LP Joanne, helped write “The Shallow,” while Lukas Nelson, Dave Cobb, and Jason Isbell each had a hand in crafting other tunes for the project alongside Gaga and Cooper. At Gaga’s insistence, the material was recorded live on set as the movie filmed — a process that previously secured an Oscar nod for A Star Is Born‘s sound engineer, Steve Morrow (La La Land), back in 2017.

“It all came down to this broken love story, and there’s no better way to express that than through singing because there’s nowhere to hide when you’re singing. Your whole body is electrified,” Cooper told EW of the film in December. “That was the initial igniter of the passion for me… then, it was about going back and watching the other versions, and each one had many merits, and I wanted to make sure that this movie paid homage to and was aware of the [others], and honored [them] as another incarnation, while at the same time being a very personal movie that lives on its own.”

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga in #AStarIsBorn. In theaters October 5. pic.twitter.com/03kSXHkoOF — A Star Is Born (@starisbornmovie) June 6, 2018

A Star Is Born hits theaters Oct. 5. Watch the first trailer above.