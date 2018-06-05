Star Wars fans rally around Kelly Marie Tran after reported online harassment

As Rose Tico puts it: “That’s how we’re gonna win. Not fighting what we hate, but by saving what we love.”

After Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Kelly Marie Tran reportedly left Instagram following months of online abuse and harassment, Star Wars fans are rallying around the actress.

Tran became the first Asian-American woman to headline a Star Wars movie when she was cast as Resistance mechanic Rose Tico in The Last Jedi. Although Tran’s performance and character were widely praised, a number of so-called Star Wars fans have unleashed a torrent of racist and sexist attacks on Tran ever since the movie hit theaters in December.

The 29-year-old actress recently wiped her Instagram of all posts, and although Tran has not publicly commented as to why, many have speculated that it’s because of online harassment. (Tran’s costar Daisy Ridley deleted her Instagram in 2016, calling it bad for mental health.)

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson added his voice on Twitter, writing that the “VAST majority” of Star Wars fans “like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect.”

What we talk about when we talk about manbabies — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018

On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine. https://t.co/yhcShg5vdJ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018

A number of Star Wars fans (including Kumail Nanjiani and Star Wars book author Chuck Wendig) also flooded Twitter to praise Tran and denounce the racist and sexist attacks against her.

I look forward to the hundreds of awesome things she will make over the course of her long career. #TeamTran — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 5, 2018

Kelly Marie Tran's quote on her Instagram page — "Afraid, but doing it anyway. 🦁" is a thing I adore without reserve. She is a force for light and joy and unabashed engagement with the things you love, and to think of the harassment she's received is infuriating. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) June 5, 2018

Hi if you think Kelly Marie Tran / Rose Tico's presence in Star Wars changed the franchise for the better, please RT so we can drown out the manbabies. pic.twitter.com/Q95CGI4lcY — Suzie Samin (@suzannesamin) June 5, 2018

kelly marie tran literally posted nothing but cute positive daily posts and y’all dudebro gremlins harassed her so much you drove her off insta. fuck all y’all for thinking you can just comment your uninvited opinion about rose on a post that has nothing to do with it — luna (@caroldanvrs) June 5, 2018

#KellyMarieTran seeing a fan dressed as #RoseTico is a beautiful thing. An inspiration not just as a #starwars character but as a decent human being. Stop tearing down the good in the world #TeamTran #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/P9DZrkziQb — MARISSA (@skankeroo_maris) June 5, 2018

I was lucky enough to meet Kelly Marie Tran briefly, and she was incredibly nice to a comics writer who may have been geeking out a bit too much. It's fine to not like fictional characters. It's not fine to harass actual human people. https://t.co/sti2my7zdD — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) June 5, 2018

kelly marie tran deleted her Instagram because some of you grown ass ugly troglodytes couldn’t dislike a goddamned star wars character without harassing the actress who played her! — bisexual nine nine (@ejnoodles) June 4, 2018

If you followed Kelly Marie Tran on instagram then you know she has been one of the loveliest and most positive souls on the goddamn internet in the past year and I will FIGHT every last person who hurt her https://t.co/WDP6j2HM5N — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) June 5, 2018

Kelly Marie Tran is a goddamn treasure and I will not hear otherwise. — Ashly Burch (@ashly_burch) June 5, 2018

In an interview with EW before The Last Jedi hit theaters, Tran opened up about her casting and the significance of being the first woman of color to be cast in a starring role in a Star Wars movie.

“Growing up I watched a lot of [pop culture] and didn’t really get to see a lot of people that looked like me,” she told EW last year . “I think that I’m really lucky to be this person, and I get to be part of this franchise. I hope that it is a move in a better direction.”