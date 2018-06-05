Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett bring Hoda Kotb to tears in hilariously off the rails interview

Get the waterproof mascara because @hodakotb could not stop crying from laughing during her interview with @MsSarahPaulson & Cate Blanchett (and even had to call in @savannahguthrie for help)! #Oceans8 pic.twitter.com/eKyd28dzO8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 5, 2018

Ocean’s 2 8 stars Sarah Paulson and Cate Blanchett stole quite a few laughs during a tear-inducing interview on Tuesday’s Today show.

The actresses sit down with cohost Hoda Kotb immediately went off the rails, leading to five minutes of your mom jokes, tears, and awards condescension. “Sandy [Bullock], I, we all wrote letters saying, ‘Please, give her something,'” Blanchett, a two-time Oscar winner, cracked of Paulson “only” being an Emmy-winner.

It all became too much for Kotb, who needed to call over her partner-in-crime, Savannah Guthrie. As the two Today hosts shared a chair, Blanchett made Paulson her chair by sitting on top of her costar. When the topic finally came back to Ocean’s 8, the actresses were asked why people should see the movie. “We’re both in it,” said Paulson, causing Blanchett to respond, “Oh, they kept you in?”

Ocean’s 8, which also stars Sandra Bullock and Rihanna, opens in theaters on Friday.