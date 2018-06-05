Robert Redford is a gentleman bank robber in The Old Man & The Gun trailer

“This story is mostly true.”

Robert Redford transforms into a bank robber with manners in the new trailer for The Old Man & The Gun. As Forrest Tucker, he’s a guy who escaped California’s San Quentin State Prison at the age of 70 and proceeded to confound authorities with a string of unique heists — unique in the sense that his victims all mentioned how polite he was.

“You know what I do when the door closes?” he says. “I jump out the window.”

Casey Affleck plays John Hunt, the police detective obsessed with Forrest’s case, and Sissy Spacek plays Jewel, the woman who loves Forrest in spite of his chosen profession.

David Lowery follows up Disney’s live-action Pete’s Dragon and acclaimed indie A Ghost Story with The Old Man & The Gun, based on a screenplay the director also wrote. Lowery was recently set to helm Disney’s live-action Peter Pan.

With a main cast rounded out by Danny Glover, Tom Waits, and Tika Sumpter, the film opens in theaters on Sep. 28. Watch the trailer above.