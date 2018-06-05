Oscar Isaac hunts Nazi mastermind in harrowing Operation Finale trailer

Oscar Isaac is fronting a dangerous mission in the new trailer for his latest film.

MGM unveiled a harrowing preview Tuesday for its upcoming period thriller Operation Finale, which features the Star Wars actor portraying real-life Mossad agent Peter Malkin as he infiltrates Argentina in search of an escaped Nazi mastermind.

Based on Malkin’s true story, the film charts his course to South America in 1960, when Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) flees post-war Europe after orchestrating transportation plans that carried millions of Jews to their deaths as part of the Final Solution.

Malkin joins the search after Eichmann’s trail goes cold in 1946, but signs suggest he has reappeared in Buenos Aires. And the trailer teases what appears to be a particularly chilling exchange between the pair during the resulting mouse hunt.

“You have no interest in what I have to say,” Eichmann says to an unidentified figure. “Unless it confirms what you think you already know. My job was simple: save the country I love from being destroyed. Is your job any different?”

Operation Finale, directed by Oscar-nominated About a Boy writer Chris Weitz, also stars Mélanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, and Greta Scacchi. To tide you over until the film’s Sept. 14 release, watch the full trailer above.