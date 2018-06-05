Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron confirmed for animated Addams Family movie

Everyone’s favorite creepy and kooky family has a few new members.

MGM has unveiled the official voice cast list for its upcoming animated film The Addams Family, with Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as the family’s patriarch and matriarch: Gomez and Morticia.

Chloë Grace Moretz will voice their teenage daughter Wednesday, with Finn Wolfhard as their son Pugsley Addams, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandmama. Allison Janney is also on board as the villain: a nefarious reality TV makeover queen named Margaux Needler, who’s described as “consumed with a desire for absolute suburban pastel perfection.” (Talk about truly horrifying.)

MGM also shared a first look at the film (above), in the form of one delightfully macabre family portrait.

Sausage Party’s Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan are directing from a screenplay based on Charles Addams’ beloved New Yorker cartoons, which spawned the 1960s TV series and a 1991 live-action movie.

The Addams Family will hit theaters Oct. 11, 2019.