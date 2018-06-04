Matthew McConaughey gets his hustle on in first White Boy Rick trailer

Matthew McConaughey is big-time hustling in the first trailer for White Boy Rick.

Set in 1984 Detroit, the true story of a 14-year-old FBI informant stars the Oscar-winner as the boy’s blue-collar father and newcomer Richie Merritt as the title character, who gets involved with drug dealers and government agents.

“First time I looked in your eyes, I knew that you were going to be bigger than me,” Richie Wershe Sr. (McConaughey) tells his son in the trailer. “I knew your life was going to be bigger than mine.”

Last month, director Yann Demange told EW of White Boy Rick: “The film is trying to identify with a different point of view, people in the margins that are often talked about at the moment by people who don’t really know or understand what it means to be poor in America and try to survive as a family.”

White Boy Rick, which also stars Bruce Dern and Jennifer Jason Leigh, opens in theaters on Sept. 14. Watch the trailer (which debuted via USA Today) above.