Vanellope bonds with Disney princesses in Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer

In the new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) are taking on new terrain: the World Wide Web.

In the clip, the duo heads to a land filled with little blue birds (Twitter) and a literal search bar, where Vanellope asks to be taken to “a website that’s super intense and really nuts.” They soon end up at Oh My Disney, a site full of princesses and cartoon characters — including Snow White, Cinderella, Jasmine, Aurora, Pocahontas, Belle, Elsa, Rapunzel, and Moana — and after being chased by stormtroopers, Vanellope finds herself alone in a room with the iconic characters. (You might’ve already seen them in this pic that nearly wrecked broke the internet last week.)

At first, the princesses (who are voiced by all the living actresses who originally lent their vocals to the characters) are distrustful of Vanellope, not believing that she’s one of them — she is, in fact, a princess in the world of her regal racing video game, Sugar Rush — until she proves she’s legit by answering one very on-point question correctly:

“Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?” asks Rapunzel (Mandy Moore).

“Yes, what is up with that!” replies Vanellope.

“She is a princess!” coo the regal ladies in unison.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 comes crashing into theaters on Nov. 21. Watch the trailer above.