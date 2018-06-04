If anyone could make an epic return to the big screen, it’s Elle Woods. (What, like it’s hard?)

EW has confirmed that a third Legally Blonde film is the works with writers Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, who wrote the original 2001 film — and who recently revisited that film with EW — which introduced viewers to Elle Woods, a wealthy sorority girl who discovered her own sense of self-worth by attending Harvard Law School and realizing she was far too good for Warner. However, McCullah and Smith were not the writers behind the second film, so it’s not yet known if the third film will incorporate the events of 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

Although Legally Blonde 3 doesn’t yet have a confirmed director, according to Deadline, star Reese Witherspoon is nearing a deal to reprise her iconic role. Now, the only question remains: Will there be a new Bruiser?