Ever since the trailer for the new Halloween film was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April, the horror community has been obsessed with one question: When in the name of Michael Myers will the rest of us get to see it?

On Monday, Blumhouse Productions boss Jason Blum gave us the answer when, in a series of tweets, he wrote, “Guess what? The Halloween trailer is dropping Friday. Boom.”

The new Halloween, is directed by David Gordon Green, who wrote the film with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, the role she debuted in the franchise 40 years ago. The actress’ costars include Judy Greer as Laurie’s daughter and Andi Matichak as Laurie’s granddaughter. The film will be released Oct. 19.