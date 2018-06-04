Chris Hemsworth says Avengers 4 is 'even more shocking' than Infinity War

Marvel fans may still be reeling from the climactic events of Avengers: Infinity War, but they won’t have to wait long to find resolution. The fourth (and technically still untitled) Avengers movie is due out May 3, 2019. And according to franchise star Chris Hemsworth, it’s a doozy.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth told Esquire in a new interview. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

©Marvel Studios 2018

Hemsworth continued, “The second one, I’m probably even more excited about. Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution, and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flat-lining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

PHOTOS: Every Marvel death, from Iron Man to Infinity War

One of the biggest questions surrounding Avengers 4 is which characters will even make it out alive, especially given the murderous capabilities of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Chris Evans has made it clear that he’s done with Marvel after the film, which means it might be the end of the road for Captain America, one way or another. Hemsworth, too, has said his contract is up after Avengers 4 — but has also talked about being re-energized by director Taika Waititi’s take on Thor: Ragnarok, and could be interested in another Thor movie.

Read the full interview at Esquire.