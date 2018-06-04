Big Little Lies stars went to see Adrift to support Shailene Woodley

The cast of Big Little Lies are there for each other in big (little) ways.

On Sunday, the stars of the HBO hit — Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern — went to see Woodley’s new movie Adrift and all individually shared a photo posing with their ticket stubs on Instagram. “What true support and sisterhood looks like,” wrote Woodley in her post. ” I feel so shown up for.”

Adrift, starring Woodley and Me Before You star Sam Claflin, tells the real story of a couple who end up stranded at sea after sailing into a treacherous hurricane. “What a night at the movies !” wrote Witherspoon on Instagram after exiting the theater, going on to say the movie blew her away and that it had her on the edge of her seat. “Shailene is outstanding in a rare performance of woman vs. nature that is not to be missed. You must see this movie!!”

Dern and Kravitz also posted messages of support, with Dern writing, “Saw the unbelievable true story, ADRIFT, with amazing Shai. Wow. Go.” and Kravitz encouraging fans to run to the theater to see the “inspiring, badass, beautiful, crazy and true story about the power of the human spirit.”

The actresses are currently shooting the second season of Big Little Lies which also stars Nicole Kidman (who unfortunately wasn’t present at the Adrift screening) and is expected to hit screens in early 2019.

Adrift is in theaters now.