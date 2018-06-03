Solo box office plummets in second weekend, Action Point fizzles

The Millennium Falcon is hitting some turbulence on a slow post-Memorial Day weekend.

Disney and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is on track to earn about $29.3 million in ticket sales from 4,381 theaters in the U.S. and Canada during its second frame, holding on to its box office crown but dropping a steep 65 percent after an already lackluster debut.

That brings Solo’s domestic haul to an estimated $148.9 million after 10 days in theaters — which is less than the opening weekend of the previous Star Wars “anthology” movie, Rogue One ($155.1 million). Solo will add an estimated $30.3 million overseas this weekend, pushing its international total to about $115.3 million.

Marking the 10th film in the Star Wars saga and the second standalone movie, Solo explores the younger years of Han Solo and features Alden Ehrenreich in the title role. Ron Howard directed the film, which cost upward of $250 million to make, in part because he took over for original helmers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and undertook significant reshoots. Reviews have been mixed to positive, while audiences gave Solo an A-minus CinemaScore.

As the fourth Star Wars movie in less than three years and the weakest yet of the Disney era, Solo could indicate some franchise fatigue. Still, the studio has Episode IX on the calendar for Dec. 20, 2019, and is considering new movies about Boba Fett, Lando, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Taking second place this weekend is Fox’s Deadpool 2, with an estimated $23.3 million in its third frame. The superhero sequel starring Ryan Reynolds will have grossed about $254.7 million at the domestic box office through Sunday.

STXfilms

The highest-grossing newcomer this weekend is STX’s survival drama Adrift, with about $11.5 million, good for third place. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur and loosely based on a true story, the film stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin a couple who get stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean during a hurricane.

Reviews have been mixed to positive, and moviegoers gave it a so-so B CinemaScore.

Also arriving this weekend are BH Tilt’s sci-fi thriller Upgrade, in sixth place with about $4.5 million, and Paramount’s theme park comedy Action Point, in ninth place with about $2.3 million.

The latter figure represents a hard landing for the Johnny Knoxville vehicle, which reportedly cost about $19 million to make. Film critics panned Action Point, and audiences gave it a C-plus CinemaScore.

According to ComScore, overall box office is up 6.2 percent year-to-date. Check out the June 1-3 figures below.

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story — $29.3 million

2. Deadpool 2 — $23.3 million

3. Adrift — $11.5 million

4. Avengers: Infinity War — $10.4 million

5. Book Club — $6.8 million

6. Upgrade — $4.5 million

7. Life of the Party — $3.5 million

8. Breaking In — $2.8 million

9. Action Point — $2.3 million

10. Overboard — $2 million