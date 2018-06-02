Solo: A Star Wars Story continues to fly so low at the box office

Much has already been written about the lower-than-expected ticket sales for Solo: A Star Wars Story, and those concerns are unlikely to stop as the Han Solo prequel film takes another hit at the box office.

The film, starring Hail, Caesar! standout Alden Ehrenreich as the galactic scoundrel, brought in an estimated $8.15 million on Friday night. This is a massive drop from its opening last Friday.

It’s common for films to take such dips after opening on Memorial Day weekend. Solo kicked off the four-day outing with a historic $14.1 million from Thursday night previews, yielding an approximate $35.6 million take that Friday. The film ended up closing out with $101 million from 4,381 theaters in the U.S. — which came in under expectations.

These new numbers bring Solo‘s cumulative total to approximately $127.7 million ($210 million worldwide). It’s difficult not to want to compare the film’s performance to other Star Wars titles, but the standalone blockbuster has the second-lowest opening weekend so far from Disney and Lucasfilm’s latest releases. It’s even performing lower than the Star Wars prequels.

Other films, meanwhile, are holding steady. Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 brought in $2.8 million and $6.7 million on Friday, respectively, while Adrift premiered with $4.23 million domestically.