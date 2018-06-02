Brian De Palma says he's writing a Weinstein-inspired 'horror film'

Scarface and Carrie director Brian De Palma plans on turning the Harvey Weinstein scandal into a “horror film.”

“I am writing a film about this scandal, which I am currently discussing with a French producer,” the acclaimed director said in an interview with French publication Le Parisien. “My character will not be called Harvey Weinstein. But it will be a horror movie, with a sexual aggressor, and it will happen in the film industry.”

This development comes after Weinstein was arrested May 25 in New York City on charges of rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct in relation to interactions with two women. The former Hollywood movie mogul was then indicted by a grand jury “on charges of Rape in the First and Third Degrees, and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree,” according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Numerous women — including Ashley Judd, Asia Argento, and Rose McGowan — had previously come forward with claims of sexual assault and/or sexual harassment against Weinstein, who has denied any instance of nonconsensual sex.

“We remind everyone that an Indictment is merely a formal accusation,” Weinstein’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman said after his client was indicted. “Mr. Weinstein intends to enter a plea of Not Guilty and vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies. We will soon formally move to dismiss the indictment and if this case actually proceeds to trial, we expect Mr. Weinstein to be acquitted.”

As reported by BBC News, De Palma, who last directed 2012’s Passion with Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace, said he’s been following the Weinstein situation “very closely.”

Filmmakers must “get actors’ confidence and their love,” he added, and “to violate it on any level is just, to me, the worst thing you can do just because of your gluttony or your lust.”