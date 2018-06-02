Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch saves mugging victim in London

Is there some sort of secret network of celebrity crime-stoppers we don’t know about? We saw how Venom and The Dark Knight Rises actor Tom Hardy leapt into action when a pair of teens stole a motorbike, and now there’s been another instance of a comic book movie star bringing his Hollywood heroism to the real world.

Benedict Cumberbatch, the Marvel universe’s resident Doctor Strange, rescued a cyclist who was being mugged by four assailants in London, according to Reuters.

“The cyclist was lucky, Benedict’s a superhero,” Manuel Dias, who was driving the actor’s Uber vehicle when Cumberbatch jumped out, told U.K. newspaper The Sun. “Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless. If he hadn’t stepped in the cyclist could have been seriously injured.”

The real-life robbery attempt reportedly occurred on Marylebone High Street, around the corner from the fictional Baker Street home of Cumberbatch’s Sherlock in the BBC series.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police, cited by Reuters, noted the incident took place last November. “One of the males attempted to grab the victim’s cycle… He was then punched in the face, struck on the head and hit with his helmet,” the statement read, adding that “nothing was reported stolen. The victim did not require hospital treatment. No arrests have been made.”

Deliveroo, which employed the cyclist, tweeted a big thank you to the Hollywood star.

Thank you Benedict Cumberbatch for your brave actions. Deliveroo riders are heroes – their safety is our priority and any violence against them is totally unacceptable. So on behalf of everyone at deliveroo: thank you. pic.twitter.com/NGCkQB3z7J — Deliveroo (@Deliveroo) June 2, 2018

