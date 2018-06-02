Paul Rudd pulls a giant prank in latest Ant-Man and the Wasp teaser

Tiny team. Big buzz. Marvel Studios' "@AntMan and The Wasp" is in theaters July 6! #AntManandTheWasp pic.twitter.com/Bi5R4Cbuse — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 2, 2018

In lieu of another full-length Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, Marvel has been releasing mini teasers — appropriate for a pair of size-shrinking superheroes.

We previously saw Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost villain causing trouble for Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne. The latest 46-second-long preview offers more jokes, more Michael Pena, Ghost actually speaking, and one giant prank.

You know that scene when Scott super-sizes himself to Giant Man status and accosts Walton Goggins’ Sonny Burch on a boat? That scene is funnier than we first thought.

Scott emerges from the ocean in his giant form and shouts to the ferry’s passengers, “Me eat people!” For a world that’s seen aliens descend upon New York from a portal in the sky and a sentient robot crumble the nation of Sokovia, this might not have been the best idea. “Sorry, I’m messing around,” Scott quickly clarifies.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will finally see Hope suiting up as the Wasp as she attempts to rescue her mother (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm. There’s also Ghost, who’s given herself the ability to phase through solid objects with stolen Pym technology, and Sonny, who seems to be after Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) building full of secrets.

“You have no idea what I’m capable of,” Ghost warns. Then comes Pena’s Luis to lighten the mood.

Laurence Fishburne, T.I., Judy Greer, David Dastmalchian, and Randall Park also feature in Ant-Man and the Wasp, in theaters this July 6.

Watch the teaser above.