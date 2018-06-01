Wonder Woman 2 producer teases what year the sequel takes place

Wonder Woman’s next stop is likely one of the most iconic years of the 20th century according to a Facebook post by executive producer Geoff Johns.

The producer hinted that Diana Prince’s next adventure is set in the year 1984 (which also aligns with rumors we’ve heard about the project). Johns posted the following which includes “WW84” distorted like a retro TV signal:

But curious: Does this mean Gal Gadot with big hair, bangs and shoulder pads?

Previously, director Patty Jenkins revealed that Wonder Woman 2 will be set in the United States.

If accurate, both moves are a pretty radical shift from the 2017 origin story blockbuster, which was set in Europe during World War I. If the sequel follows the format of the first film, it could also include a bookend scenes set during the present day.

Jenkins also has previously confirmed that Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) will be playing Wonder Woman’s nemesis Cheetah in the sequel. Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) is also cast in a “pivotal role.”

Wonder Woman 2 will be released Nov. 1, 2019.