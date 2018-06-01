The Crow reboot director says leaving movie was 'the hardest decision'

Director Corin Hardy has described his departure from the reboot of the dark superhero movie The Crow as “the hardest decision” in an Instagram post. Hardy spent several years developing the project, which was set to star Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, and due to start shooting later this summer. Thursday, Deadline reported that both Hardy and Momoa had departed the project, because of creative and financial differences with Samuel Hadida, whose company Davis Films holds the underlying rights to the franchise. Momoa subsequently confirmed that he had left the film, though still hoped to play the titular role at a later date.

Today, it was Hardy’s turn to make clear that he was indeed no longer attached to his “dream project.”

“I knew from the off, that the idea of making a new version of The Crow was never going to be for everyone, because it is a beloved film,” the filmmaker wrote on Instagram. “And I say that as someone in love with it myself. But I poured everything I had into the last 3.5 years of work, to try & create something which honoured what the Crow stood for; from James O’Barr’s affecting graphic novel, to Alex Proyas’s original movie, with great respect to Brandon Lee and with the desire to make something bold and new, that myself, as an obsessive fan, could be proud of. And with @prideofgypsies Jason Momoa, and my amazing team of artists & film-makers, we came SO close. But sometimes, when you love something so much, you have to make hard decisions. And yesterday, deciding it was time to let go of this dark & emotional dream project, was the hardest decision of all. Buildings burn, people die, but real love is forever.”

Hardy previously directed 2015’s Ireland-set horror movie The Hallow and the upcoming Conjuring universe film The Nun (out Sept. 7).