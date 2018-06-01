Fans will have to wait a bit longer for Sony’s planned Spider-Man spin-off.

EW has confirmed the studio’s female-fronted Silver & Black actioner — an adaptation featuring comic book characters Silver Sable and Black Cat — has been pulled from its intended Feb. 8, 2019 release date.

Sources tell EW the film, which is still set to be directed by Love & Basketball helmer Gina Prince-Bythewood, simply wouldn’t have been ready on time to meet its target theatrical bow. Sony has moved its Tom Hanks-starring WWII drama Greyhound up two months from its April 5, 2019 slot to fill Silver & Black‘s vacant space.

Though Prince-Bythewood is still on board, the film does not yet have a principal cast in place to play the titular characters. Silver Sable, a mercenary on the hunt for global criminals, first appeared in a June 1985 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man, while Black Cat preceded her debut by six years in the summer of 1979.

Like Sony’s upcoming Venom tentpole, Silver & Black is intended to serve as a standalone picture under the Sony umbrella, as opposed to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which has been incorporated into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lindsey Beer and Tomb Raider/Captain Marvel scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet reportedly worked on the most recent draft of the Silver & Black screenplay, with Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Matt Tolmach on board to produce. A new release date for the project has yet to be announced.