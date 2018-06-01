Tiffany Haddish whips Kevin Hart into shape in Night School trailer

Pain can be a powerful motivator, and Tiffany Haddish literally beats mathematics into Kevin Hart’s head in the latest trailer for Night School.

Haddish, reuniting with Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee on this comedy, plays a teacher at (yup, you guessed it) a night school class who has to wrangle a group of misfits trying to get their GEDs. If they flunk the big test, they’re out of the course. So it’s up to her to pass them… even it means beating the hell out of them in the MMA ring.

Before Haddish became famous with a breakthrough role in Girls Trip, she had been homeless and living out of her car when she said Hart gave her $300. Now they’re starring in a movie together with Hart playing a guy needing his GED to turn his life around.

Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, Romany Malco, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Ben Schwartz also feature in the film.

In addition to hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18, Haddish popped up in music videos for Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and Drake’s “Nice for What,” and she has a bunch of projects lined up. The LEGO Movie sequel, Netflix’s Tuca and Bertie, and Uncle Drew are just some.

Night School begins this Sep. 28. Watch the trailer above.