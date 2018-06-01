Black Panther was the big winner at the 19th annual Golden Trailer Awards on Thursday evening, claiming the top prize and four trophies in all, the most of the night. The Disney superhero movie won Best of Show and Best Action for the trailer “Crown,” as well as Best Action TV Spot for a Feature Film (“Entourage”) and Best Music TV Spot for a Feature Film (“Women of Wakanda”).

On the television front, Netflix’s Stranger Things 2 and HBO’s Westworld season 2 took home three awards each.

Held at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, the GTAs honor the best in trailers, TV spots, and other media marketing. Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau (Enlisted, The Tick) hosted the ceremony.

“It was another amazing year for marketers and for moviegoers who love trailers,” GTA founder Evelyn Watters said in a statement. “This competition recognizes a field of artists and editors who toil behind the scenes but are most responsible for filling theaters and getting people invested in what is coming soon to theaters around the world.”

Among studios, Warner Bros. (including HBO and New Line Cinema), Fox (including Fox Searchlight and FX), and Netflix collected 13 awards each. Trailer creators Trailer Park, Mark Woollen & Associates, and Buddha Jones took home nine, seven, and seven trophies, respectively.

The Golden Trailer Awards dole out 108 different awards in all, but only 17 of the categories were presented before a live crowd at the Ace. See a list of winners for the awards presented live below, and visit the GTA website to watch some of the winning entries.

2018 GOLDEN TRAILER AWARD WINNERS

Best of Show

Black Panther, “Crown”

Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Create

Best Action

Black Panther, “Crown”

Walt Disney Studios

Create



Best Animation / Family

Isle of Dogs

Fox Searchlight

Giaronomo Productions

Best Comedy

Lady Bird

A24 Films

Giaronomo Productions

Best Documentary

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Focus Features

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

The Shape of Water, “Escape”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

MOCEAN

Best Fantasy Adventure

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Expelliarmus”

Warner Bros.

Jax

Best Horror

A Quiet Place, “Hunt”

Paramount

AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

I, Tonya, “Haters”

Neon

Zealot

Best Music

Baby Driver, “Tekillyah”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Trailer Park

Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer

The Incredibles 2, “Illegal”

Disney

Trailer Park



Best Teaser

Deadpool 2, “Cable Red”

20th Century Fox

MOCEAN



Best Thriller

Unsane, “Believe”

Bleecker Street

Buddha Jones



Best Video Game Trailer

Call of Duty: WWII, “Reveal Trailer”

Activision

Gnet



Golden Fleece

The Meg, “Carnage”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Trailer Park



Most Original Trailer

Deadpool 2, “Paintings — Bob Ross Trailer”

20th Century Fox

MOCEAN/Big Picture