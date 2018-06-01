Here's why Alan Cumming won't do the iconic Romy and Michele dance with you

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

“Time After Time,” Alan Cumming comes across strangers requesting his presence at their wedding.

“People actually ask me – and think I’m going to do it – they ask me, ‘Would you come and do the Romy and Michele dance with me and my husband or me and my wife at our wedding?’ fairly often,” the Scottish actor and star of CBS’ Instinct told host Lola Ogunnaike on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing.

“I just think they think it’d be a hilarious thing, it’s worth an ask, I might do it, but [it’s] people I don’t know,” he added with a laugh.

Cumming, 53, said while he probably won’t do the dance with strangers, he does like seeing videos that people send him reenacting the dance.

Cumming’s first-ever film role was in 1997’s Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, in which he played Sandy Frink, a nerdy, handsome billionaire in love with Lisa Kudrow’s Michele.

After failing to convince people at their 10-year high school reunion that they invented the Post-it note, Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele realize they don’t really care what people think, and after Sandy arrives by helicopter and declares his love for Michele, he ends up twirling with the two ladies together in a dance sequence to Cyndi Lauper’s dreamy “Time After Time.”

