Shia LaBeouf looks unrecognizable on the set of his newest movie

Shia LaBeouf looks unrecognizable is his newest movie role.

The Transformers actor is currently filming Honey Boy, in which he is portraying a character based on his father. In the photo below, a fully transformed LaBeouf can be seen sitting on a sandhill, donning overalls, a balding head of hair, a cigarette balanced in his mouth, and wire-rimmed glasses.

The film, directed by Alma Har’el, is about a LaBeouf-based child star (played by Manchester by the Sea breakout Lucas Hedges) who tries to mend his relationship with his “law-breaking, alcohol-abusing” father. LaBeouf’s real-life father, Jeffrey LaBeouf (seen with Shia in 2010 in the picture below), reportedly has a criminal past.

The actor is no stranger to changing his appearance for role; he grew a mustache for his part as a World War II soldier in Fury, and he sported a long braid for his role as a hard-partying magazine salesman in American Honey.