Robert Pattinson joins Timothée Chalamet in Netflix's Henry V film

Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet together in the same Netflix movie? As Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness would say, can you believe?!

Pattinson has officially joined the Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee in The King, the upcoming Henry V film inspired by William Shakespeare’s Henry IV (parts 1 and 2) and Henry V plays. The Good Time and Damsel actor will play French prince The Dauphin, while Chalamet leads the cast as Hal, the young royal who finds the throne thrust upon him when his brother dies in battle.

The King marks the latest in a series of intriguing roles for Pattinson, who transformed into an indie star after his days with the Twilight franchise.

Chalamet’s momentum from Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird have also propelled him towards gigs with Beautiful Boy, Hot Summer Nights, and Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York.

Joel Edgerton, who penned the screenplay for The King with director David Michôd, will also star as Falstaff. The ensemble is rounded out by Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as King Henry IV, Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp as Princess Catherine, Sean Harris (who played Macduff in the Michael Fassbender-led Macbeth) as William, Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk) as Hotspur, and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace) as Philippa.

Michôd last teamed with Pattinson on the sci-fi film The Rover, which he also co-wrote with frequent collaborator Edgerton. Mendelsohn ties into this circle, too, as he appeared in Michôd’s Animal Kingdom.

Brad Pitt’s Plan B, which produced Netflix’s War Machine, will produce The King with Michôd, Edgerton, and Liz Watts.

Filming is scheduled to begin in the U.K. on Friday ahead of a 2019 release from Netflix.