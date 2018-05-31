Jennifer Garner goes full Liam Nesson in the trailer for action film Peppermint

It turns out Jennifer Garner also has a very specific set of skills. The Love, Simon star returns to her action roots in the new revenge thriller from Taken director Pierre Morel, out September 7.

Garner plays the very stage name-y Riley Ford, whose husband and daughter are mowed down at a carnival by members of a drug cartel.

In a move reminiscent of the classic J.Lo revenge film Enough, Riley gets a bad short haircut and then begins training like a madwoman in order to take revenge and look super cool doing it.

STXfilms

Wigs + Jen Garner + martial arts = an excellent late summer movie entry.

With this, Love, Simon, and her upcoming role in HBO’s comedy series Camping, everyone better buckle up because we are on the verge of THE GARNER-AISSANCE.