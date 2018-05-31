Jason Momoa leaving The Crow reboot: 'Sorry to let you down'

Jason Momoa is stepping down from starring in a reboot of The Crow.

The on-again-off-again project was supposed to start production this month under director Corin Hardy, but has fallen apart, THR reported.

The Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor took to Instagram to lament the situation, somewhat cryptically: “I’ve waited 8 years to play this dream role. I love you @corinhardyand @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will. James O’Barr sorry to let you down I won’t on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can’t play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I’m ready when it’s right. Love u Corin aloha j.”

Last month EW spoke to Momoa about the project — a dark fantasy about a rock musician who is revived from the dead to avenge his death as well as the rape and murder of his fiancée. Momoa said he was extremely excited and expected to start filming in just a few weeks.

“I loved the graphic novel [of The Crow],” Momoa said. “I just got a first edition. I got it signed. I always just loved it because of that love story. You never really see it in the first [film], but I loved it. I think it was ’94? It came out in a perfect time when I was growing up, I was 14. So anyways, it’s an honor to play it.”

Here’s Momoa’s Instagram post:

Momoa will be seen in James Wans’ Aquaman which comes out Dec. 21.