McQueen documentary trailer spotlights a tragic genius

“No one discovered Alexander McQueen. Alexander McQueen discovered himself.”

Fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen is the subject of McQueen, a new documentary from co-directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui. The arrival of the new trailer brings a glimpse of how the filmmakers pieced together interviews with some of the icon’s closest friends and family members, archival footage, and stunning visuals to tell his story.

While looking back at some of his most intricate and provocative creations, McQueen’s ominous words haunt the preview: “I saw myself within the public eye as the gazelle, and the gazelle always got eaten.”

McQueen died by suicide in 2010 at the age of 40. He left behind a body of work many called “extraordinary” and “genius,” as we hear in the documentary’s trailer. “Nobody could create emotions like McQueen,” another said.

McQueen was hailed by critics who caught early screenings at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Variety called it “supremely elegant and engrossing,” Vulture praised the “beautifully lush, moody score,” and Vogue noted the film’s “staggering visual feast.”

Bleecker Street

McQueen will debut in New York and Los Angeles theaters on July 20. Watch the trailer above.