See every Disney princess meet in Wreck-It Ralph 2 first look

If the Disney princesses were Avengers, this is their Infinity War.

Audiences will get an unprecedentedly meta meet-up between the royal women of Disney when the studio’s animated sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, hits theaters this November.

In telling the story of Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope’s (Sarah Silverman) journey onto the internet, the film takes a decidedly self-referential turn when Vanellope — a princess in the world of her regal racing video game, Sugar Rush — finds her tribe when she meets the other characters in Disney’s noble line-up and is unofficially inducted into the family. Any internet user can attest that Disney princesses are revered just as much online as they are in their respective films, and Vanellope wastes no time in stumbling upon the icons when she accompanies Ralph onto the web to find a missing arcade game part.

Vanellope’s raucous introduction to the Disney princesses (pictured here in a photo that first debuted via USA Today) comes with confusion and ultimately advice from the most regal ladies from across the studio’s history — everyone from Snow White, Cinderella, Jasmine, Aurora, and Pocahontas to Belle, Elsa, Rapunzel, and Moana. The film features reprise performances by all the living actresses who originally voiced the characters, who themselves exhibit some meta behavior that you’ve most definitely never seen from the princesses before.

The meeting sequence premiered for die-hard fans at Disney’s D23 fan expo in 2017, and it was met with a grand reception — not the least of which because directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston proceeded to surprise the audience by bringing out the roster of actresses following the debut of the scene. “We had screened the sequence before in-house and got a good response, but when those princesses came onstage, it was like the Beatles to that crowd,” Moore tells EW. “I saw a woman in her chair sort of hyperventilating when it was all over because she couldn’t believe it had happened.”

And you, too, can hyperventilate when Wreck-It Ralph 2 arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.