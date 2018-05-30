Escape From New York actor Frank Doubleday dies at 73  

Actor Frank Doubleday has died at the age of 73.

Doubleday’s credits included 1987’s Broadcast News and 1991’s Dollman. To genre fans, however, the actor will always be associated with director John Carpenter who cast him in two classic films: 1976’s siege-thriller Assault on Precinct 13 and 1981’s dystopian Escape From New York, in which Doubleday played Romero, the shock-haired henchman of Isaac Hayes’ criminal overlord the Duke. After an escape pod carrying Donald Pleasence’s American president crash-lands in Manhattan — which has been transformed into a hellish, guardless prison facility — it is Romero who warns off Lee Van Cleef’s warden, before showing him a recently severed finger belonging to the commander in chief.

The actor’s wife Christina Hart confirmed his death on Facebook, and told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on March 3 of complications from esophageal cancer at his home in Los Angeles.

“This cool, confident, intelligent looking man, was my partner for 40 years,” Hart wrote on Facebook. “He was always the smartest man in any room that I was in. Could probably boast being among the most talented as well. The most interesting dinner guest, the funniest at the table. He encouraged and fostered me to be anything and everything I wanted to be. He died on March 3. The loss is immeasurable.”