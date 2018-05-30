Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald screenplay cover is filled with magical secrets

Like a Triwizard Tournament challenge or the path to a certain stone, J.K. Rowling has set a task for us to unravel on the cover of her latest publication.

The cover for the published screenplay for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was unveiled Wednesday, and the artwork is filled with magical references that could be clues to what fans can expect from the upcoming film.

The Eiffel Tower is incorporated into the cover art, a nod to the story taking place “almost entirely” in Paris. As you might expect, there are numerous magical creatures on display, from nifflers and bowtruckles to cats, some type of bird (could those be phoenixes, extending their wings from the Eiffel Tower?), and what might be snakes and thestrals displayed towards the top.

Near the cats, we spy a Deathly Hallows symbol, with the line — representing the Elder Wand — drawn out prominently. And if you look at the Crimes of Grindelwald font, the “i” in “Crimes” is also styled as a wand — it looks similar in design to the Elder Wand, but could it really be on there twice? Or is it someone else’s wand? (Last year, Fantastic Beasts shared a photo on social media displaying the Elder Wand and a second wand, which very likely belongs to the younger Albus Dumbledore.)

A few other interesting things we spotted: something that Pottermore describes as a “piece of jewelry” towards the left in the center, and a “locket with the letters NF” on the right. What does that stand for? Our guess is Nicolas Flamel, the maker of the Sorcerer’s Stone (which could be the gem-shaped item on display under the film’s title).

And finally, look to the very top of the cover for a certain skull and serpent symbol. Yep, that’s the Dark Mark, looming ominously over everything else below.

Arthur A. Levine Books

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald screenplay will be released Nov. 16, the same day the film hits theaters. Did you spot more Easter eggs on the cover? Let us know in the comments below.