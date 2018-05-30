New 4K scan of Treat Williams-starring monster movie Deep Rising sailing to Blu-ray

“I’ve got a really bad feeling about this…”

Your writer recently revisited, with some trepidation, the 1998 horror movie Deep Rising two decades after having a blast seeing it on the big screen. Heavily reliant on a computer-generated sea monster, but made at a time when CG was still in its infancy, it seemed unlikely that this Treat Williams-starring slice of big budget mayhem from writer-director Stephen Sommers (1999’s The Mummy) could have stood the test of time with its goofy charms intact.

Au contraire! Twenty years on, the movie that boasted the tag-line “FULL SCREAM AHEAD” remains an absolute hoot with the film’s tongue-in-cheek script and up-for-it cast — which also includes Famke Janssen, Wes Studi, Jason Flemyng, and Sommers regular Kevin J. O’Connor — ensuring the movie races along at the same pace as the film’s own giant, Lovecraftian aqua-beastie. (And the effects are actually not that bad at all.)

So what? Well, so Kino Lorber has just announced that on Aug. 21 the company will release the film on DVD and Blu-ray, restored from a 4K scan of the original camera negative. The many bonus features include an audio commentary by Sommers and editor Bob Ducsay as well as interviews with Studi, O’Connor, and second unit director Dean Cundey, among others. The Blu-ray release will also come with reversible art, which you can see, below.

Watch the trailer for Deep Rising, above.