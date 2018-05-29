Zack Snyder adapting Ayn Rand novel The Fountainhead as a movie

DC Extended Universe pioneer Zack Snyder is taking a break from superhero spectacle.

EW has confirmed with a representative for the filmmaker that the Justice League and Man of Steel director will adapt a cinematic version of Ayn Rand’s 1943 novel The Fountainhead as his next big screen project.

Snyder first hinted at the production during a Vero session with fans early Monday, which a Twitter user documented and shared on the social media site.

The Fountainhead is officially Zack's next project instead of The Last Photograph. pic.twitter.com/pKS84l3uO8 — ςняιѕ яανєи (@ChrisRa7en) May 28, 2018

The Fountainhead, which follows the struggles of a young architect after he’s expelled from a conservative design institute for refusing to compromise his singular vision, was first brought to the screen in 1949 by renowned director King Vidor. Gary Cooper played the central character, while Patricia Neal played the female lead.

Though he helmed a majority of last year’s Justice League blockbuster with his wife, Deborah, as a producer, the Snyders stepped away from production in early 2017 following their daughter’s death. Joss Whedon took over the project in their absence.

Snyder had previously worked on developing an original idea into a feature-length film titled The Last Photograph — about a picture that ignites a journey through war-ravaged Afghanistan for two men — written by Snyder’s 300 collaborator Kurt Johnstad.

Further details regarding Snyder’s version of The Fountainhead have yet to be announced.