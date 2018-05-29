Michelle Pfeiffer officially joins Maleficent II as filming gets underway

Sound the, um, horns: Production on Maleficent II has officially begun.

Disney announced Tuesday that filming has started for Maleficent II, almost exactly four years after the original hit theaters. Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning are both reprising their roles, and the new film picks up several years after the original, following Maleficent and Princess Aurora as they “form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Michelle Pfeiffer has also officially signed on to the project as Queen Ingrith, while Harris Dickinson will play Prince Phillip. (Phillip was Aurora’s love interest in the original animated Sleeping Beauty.) Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, and Robert Lindsay are also joining the cast, with Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville returning.

Fanning celebrated the news by posting several behind-the-scenes snaps with Jolie from the set — horns and all.

Joachim Rønning, who co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is stepping into the director’s chair for Maleficent II, with a script by Linda Woolverton, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, and Noah Harpster.