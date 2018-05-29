Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn finally meets Mark Hamill

Is Star Wars star Mark Hamill joining the world of Guardians of the Galaxy? That’s all fans can think about after Marvel director James Gunn revealed photos of his long-awaited meet-up with Hamill this past weekend.

“Finally stopped by my neighbor @hamillhimself’s for that cup of coffee we talked about on twitter months ago,” Gunn wrote on Instagram. “And some bbq. And cornbread. And cobbler. And OKAY IT’S TRUE I ATE THE HAMILL’S OUT OF HOUSE AND HOME BACK OFF. Honestly, though he’s an amazing guy and I am really grateful to him and the whole Hamill clan for a great Sunday.”

Internet sleuthing reveals Hamill and Gunn were helping Ant-Man actor David Dastmalchian celebrate his daughter’s first birthday, but it’s “that cup of coffee we talked about on twitter months ago” mention that has fans speculating.

Keeping Up With The @Dastmalchian Family-Celebrating the oh-so-precious Penny's 1st Birthday w/ David, Eve & the oh-so-awesome Arlo made Sunday a very special fun day for all us Hamills! (Special thanks to @chelseahamill for her incomparable homemade cobbler) pic.twitter.com/MsRxSx8YzC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 28, 2018

Such a perfect day with the Dastmalchian, Gunn, and Hamill clan!#SundayFunday done right #HappyMemorialDay2018 pic.twitter.com/K8gFVLLWe9 — Chelsea Hamill (@chelseahamill) May 28, 2018

In February, Twitter user Ian Fee tweeted at Gunn to “find a role” for Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 — which hasn’t been officially announced by Marvel just yet, but Gunn has talked about this comic book space opera as being a trilogy. The two gents had a playful back and forth, during which they agreed to meet, and then it happened.

So what did they talk about on their coffee date?

According to Gunn, “Lee Marvin. Home construction. Hamilton. Dogs. Kingsman. Solo. Comic Books. @JimLee. Rick & Morty. Politics. Bela Lugosi. Twiggy. Qanon. @DaveBautista. Song rights. Sam Fuller. Our vet. Russian Roulette (the book). @prattprattpratt. Svengoolie. Blue cheese. And much more.”

According to Hamill, “the weather, gardening tips, favorite recipes, growing up Catholic, our mutual love of dogs, bleu cheese, risqué limericks & the weather again.”

Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell had roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, so we’re hoping for cameos on cameos on cameos in Vol. 3. But even if Hamill doesn’t go from Star Wars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these photos of worlds colliding are still worth it for posterity.