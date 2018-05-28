Here are the best Easter eggs in Solo: A Star Wars Story

There were so many sly references to Star Wars lore in Solo that even fans who kept a sharp eye and ear may have missed some.

Of course, casual fans probably wondered why three people in the theater laughed when Dryden Vos offered some guest a taste of “colo claw fish” — that’s one of the giant sea monsters that attacked Qui-Gonn Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s underwater ship in The Phantom Menace.

To shield the plot spoilers, let’s go to the next page for a rundown of the best callbacks, Easter eggs, and nods in Solo: A Star Wars Story.