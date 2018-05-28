Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds shares photos of his 'first time in the suit'

Deadpool’s suit used to be “so clean,” as Ryan Reynolds recalled. Now, it’s riddled with blood and bullet holes.

As Deadpool 2 continues its R-rated trek through theaters, the 41-year-old star showed fans photos of his “first time in the suit” from 2015.

“It was so clean. So innocent,” he tweeted on Saturday. “We both were.”

Since then, the Merc with the Mouth has withstood countless hails of gunfire, broken bones, severed limbs, and brutal wounds. It’s a miracle it’s still in one piece.

2015. First time in the suit. It was so clean. So innocent. We both were. #deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/3pVqhuXVmY — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 27, 2018

Want even more of a throwback? X-Men franchise producer Simon Kinberg had shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Reynolds’ first ever “fitting” with the suit. Now that’s a throwback.

According to Reynolds in a 2016 Twitter Q&A, he kept the suit from the first movie. “I waited 10 years to do the film so I’m keeping the f—ing suit,” he said. The actor then whipped it out again for an X-Men-themed Halloween.

Reynolds’ suit survived a romp with the time-traveling Cable (Josh Brolin), the fire-wielding “Firstfist” Russell (Julian Dennison), and a bunch of sword- and gun-wielding criminals in Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch. Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapicic were there for the ride.

The sequel brought “a soft system update” to his duds, Reynolds told EW. “You know, when it’s like your phone gives you an update, but it’s only like [the] font or something. It’s not going to give you some awesome thing. It was kind of that. My shin guards are shinier. I mean f—, who cares. Nothing that allowed me to find my penis within 20 minutes when I had to pee. No, nothing like that. God forbid we should just put a normal f—ing zipper in it.”

Now let’s see what fresh hell the X-Force movie and potential Deadpool sequels will bring these threads.