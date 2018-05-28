Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly are Ghost-busters in Ant-Man and the Wasp teaser

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly ain’t afraid of no ghosts — or, in this case, one Ghost. Hannah John-Kamen plays the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Marvel’s latest teaser shows our two heroes fighting her with… a to-do list?

“If you wanna do something right, you make a list,” Rudd’s Scott Lang says. Step 1 involves teaming up with Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, as the title of this movie suggests; step 2 involves fighting Ghost; and step 2A is tracking down Ghost — not necessarily in that order.

While the Ant-Man sequel will involve Hope’s mission to save her mother, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne (a.k.a. the original Wasp), from the Quantum Realm, Hope mentions in the teaser, “We unleashed something powerful.” She’s probably referring to how Ghost stole Pym technology from Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and gave herself the ability to phase through solid objects.

“The Ghost character could be male, female, anything, so it just seemed more interesting to us [to cast a woman],” director Peyton Reed told EW. “Ghost’s primary power is the ability to ‘phase,’ which allows Ghost to move through solid matter. She has all sorts of strange versions of that phasing power — it proves quite difficult for Ant-Man and Wasp to deal with.”

Walton Goggins, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Pena, T.I., Judy Greer, David Dastmalchian, and Randall Park also star in Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will be released in theaters on July 6.

Watch the teaser above.