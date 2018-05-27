Ryan Reynolds suggests Deadpool-Guardians of the Galaxy crossover to James Gunn

Avengers: Infinity War may have been an epic crossover event, bringing the spacefaring Guardians of the Galaxy into the orbit of the more earthbound Avengers, but there’s one mouthy Marvel superhero Star-Lord and his compatriots have yet to meet: Deadpool.

For his part, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds would not be opposed to seeing the superheroes unite on the big screen. On Sunday, he suggested a crossover to GOTG director and screenwriter James Gunn.

A day before, Gunn had tweeted about a trip to the multiplex, writing, “Yesterday I finally saw @deadpoolmovie 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant #Revenge. Two completely different, fantastic films – cinema’s alive! Thanks @DavidMLeitch @VancityReynolds @coraliefargeat @MatildaLutz for a great day at the movies.”

Reynolds saw the tweet and responded, writing, “Thank you James! Crossover?” to which Gunn replied, “Yes, please.”

Though it’s just a nascent idea between two creatives on Twitter for the time being, the prospect of a crossover between the two properties isn’t that far-fetched. With Disney looking to acquire Fox, home to Deadpool, the two cinematic universes could be owned by the same parent company moving forward.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has earned praise for being one of the more offbeat properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a collection of snarky, unconventional heroes including a talking raccoon and walking tree creature. Deadpool goes even further with its foul-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking antihero, so they could be a good match. That’s assuming, of course, that Deadpool survived the oh-snap ending of Infinity War.