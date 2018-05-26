Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro has an action figure — here's your first look

Guillermo del Toro has an amazing filmography — which includes Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, and Blade II — a jaw-dropping collection of monstery artifacts, and, now, Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture, thanks to The Shape of Water. What else could the famed Mexican filmmaker possibly want? How about his very own action figure!

EW can exclusively reveal that NECA has produced a model of the director as part of the company’s Guillermo del Toro Signature Collection, which also features Santi from The Devil’s Backbone and Pale Man and Faun from Pan’s Labyrinth. The del Toro figure is a limited edition of 2,000 and will be available to buy for $40 from the NECA booth at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego. The action figures comes with a replica of the notebook Del Toro used to record his notes and sketches for Pan’s Labyrinth.

“It is a tremendous honor for us to be able to bring Del Toro’s incredible creations to action figure form,” said Randy Falk, director of product development at NECA, in a statement. “His kind of vision and attention to details is genuinely inspirational, and this figure is our way of thanking him for allowing us to be a part of that.”

Exclusively see images of the Guillermo del Toro action figure, below.

NECA

NECA

NECA

NECA

NECA