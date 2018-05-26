Ashley Judd on Weinstein arrest: 'It is a watershed event'

Ashley Judd, who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct and is suing the ousted Hollywood movie mogul for tarnishing her career, calls his arrest on Friday “a watershed event.”

“That Harvey Weinstein, a powerful man who thrived and flourished as he shattered and abused women in a culture of impunity, was arrested and charged is resoundingly significant,” Judd wrote in a couplet of tweets. “It is a watershed event, an irreversible pivot away from tacit and explicit license to exploit… to clarity about unacceptable behavior no longer being tolerated.

“Today,” she continued, “these images of Harvey in handcuffs are possible because of the voices, backbone, & determination, in spite of the unknown & retaliation, demonstrated by survivors & the journalists who reported our stories.”

1 of 2: That Harvey Weinstein, a powerful man who thrived and flourished as he shattered and abused women in a culture of impunity was arrested and charged is resoundingly significant. It is a watershed event, an irreversible pivot away from tacit and explicit license to exploit — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) May 26, 2018

to clarity about unacceptable behavior no longer being tolerated. Today, these images of Harvey in handcuffs are possible because of the voices, backbone, & determination, in spite of the unknown & retaliation, demonstrated by survivors & the journalists who reported our stories. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) May 26, 2018

Weinstein surrendered to authorities in New York on Friday and was subsequently arrested on charges of rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct. Judd was one of more than 80 women who came forward with accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault, as she expounded on in an interview with Diane Sawyer in October.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied any instance of nonconsensual sex, and he posted $1 million on bail after he was charged in court, as reported by The New York Times. His travel has been restricted and he must wear an ankle monitor.

“My job is not to defend behavior — my job is to defend criminal behavior,” Weinstein’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman said after the hearing, according to PEOPLE. “Mr. Weinstein did not create the casting couch in Hollywood.”

Lauren Sivan, another of Weinstein’s accusers, told Variety of his arrest, “A year ago he was still king of the castle. A year ago, no one would have dreamed he would be taken down by a group of fed up women who were screaming the truth, but never listened to.”

“I really, really hope he is convicted and goes to jail. He should be in jail,” she added. “Those women have suffered for years. He needs to feel a bit of it. His arrogance and smirk today just proves this.”

More alleged victims are continuing to speak up as Weinstein faces criminal charges. Rose McGowan appeared on Good Morning America and Megyn Kelly Today on Friday to discuss the situation, while Asia Argento reacted over social media.

“Harvey Weinstein ain’t smiling now,” she tweeted.