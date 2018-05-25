Solo stars have a theory about Chewbacca's last name

As we wrap up our sit-down with Solo stars Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo, we hit the actors with a series of random questions.

Where does the 6-foot-11 Chewie actor sit during the premiere to avoid blocking other moviegoers? Why doesn’t Chewbacca wear clothing?

And then young Han himself proposed a question: “Ask what Chewbacca’s last name is.”

Suotamo turns to him. “You told me you’d never go there.”

But the Wookiee was out of the cage. What is Chewie’s last name?

Let’s just say it’s not canon, but actors make up all sorts of things to help get into the role. And if this is what Suotamo would like to believe, it’s as a good an answer as any.

And it actually has a connection to Harrison Ford’s past, too.

*Cue whip crack.* “It’s Jones.”

(Hey, Indiana was the name of the dog. Why shouldn’t the space-dog-man be named after the archaeologist?)

