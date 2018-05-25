Solo spoiler talk: All about that mysterious cloaked figure from Star Wars lore

Anthony Breznican
May 25, 2018 at 04:43 PM EDT

This is the biggest spoiler of Solo: A Star Wars Story — so if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t go any further.

If you have already watched the film, you know there is a surprise character who turns up at one point, hidden beneath a cloak.

Once the hood is pulled back, a gasp rises from the audience. Some people recognize this individual right away — others (perhaps less steeped in expanded Star Wars lore) may not.

And some in the middle may be asking, “Okay, I know who that is. But how?”

To shield the spoiler, let’s talk about the hooded figure from Solo — and what it may mean for future movies — on the next page.

