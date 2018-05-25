Thursday night ticket sales for Solo are breaking records.

The latest Star Wars title sold $14.1 million in Thursday evening preview ticket sales domestically — a record for a Thursday headed into Memorial Day weekend (edging out the $13.2 million former record held by Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End).

Solo: A Star Wars Story is gunning for the overall Memorial Day weekend record set by Pirates, but it will have to slightly outperform expectations to do it; Solo is tracking to bring in between $130 million and $150 million, while Pirates delivered $153 million over its four-day opening.

Solo is not expected to beat the opening of Disney’s other three Star Wars films, however, though it has a shot at exceeding the other spin-off title Rogue One ($155 million).

Either way, Solo is expected to lead a big turnaround from last year which ranked as the worst Memorial Day box-office tally this century. The combo of Solo, Deadpool 2, and The Avengers: Infinity War will crush last year’s dismal offerings led by another Pirates of the Carribean movie (Dead Men Tell No Tales) along with Baywatch.