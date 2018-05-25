Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan, Asia Argento respond to arrest: 'We got you'

“We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you.” Rose McGowan tweeted those words on Friday morning as Weinstein, the now-disgraced Hollywood movie mogul, was arrested on charges of rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct.

.@rosemcgowan speaks out exclusively to @arobach on Harvey Weinstein's arrest: "I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him." pic.twitter.com/grAxiSAqlc — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2018

McGowan, one of the numerous women who alleged sexual harassment and assault at the hands of Weinstein, was joined on social media by fellow accuser Asia Argento as footage of Weinstein’s arrest was broadcast by news outlets. McGowan also appeared on Good Morning America and Megyn Kelly Today to discuss the situation.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied any instance of nonconsensual sex, though this is the first time formal charges have been handed down. According to the New York Police Department, these charges are in relation to incidents involving two women in New York.

“I have to admit I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him,” McGowan told GMA‘s Amy Robach in a pre-recorded segment. “Now, of course, it’s been orchestrated: it’s a Friday of a holiday weekend, so it’s slow media, right? So they did something nice for him; it means he has friends in high-up places still. But I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on him.”

We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 25, 2018

“Wipe that smile off your face, you f—ing monster,” Argento remarked on Twitter about photos of a smiling Weinstein surrendering himself to authorities. As he was handcuffed and transported to court, she followed up with, “Harvey Weinstein ain’t smiling now.”

Wipe that smile off your face you fucking monster — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein ain’t smiling now https://t.co/upZJRxGPeO — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

McGowan alleged that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in 1997 and that she was paid a $100,000 settlement to keep quiet. Argento recently appeared during the Closing Ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival to reiterate her allegations: “In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes. I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground.”

Weinstein refuted her claims. “The allegations made are completely false,” his lawyer told EW of Argento’s Cannes speech. “This is clearly a painful moment for Ms. Argento, but it is a false narrative,” she added. “Harvey has only respect for Ms. Argento and wishes her well.”

“This is all happening in real time, but I can say this,” McGowan said while appearing on Megyn Kelly Today on Friday. “The man who pinned me down had handcuffs on him today.”

McGowan further said she doesn’t “ever want to see him again” and that she doesn’t want to forgive him. When asked if she could say something to Weinstein at that moment, McGowan simply said, “We got you.”