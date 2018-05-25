Christopher Robin trailer brings out Winnie the Pooh's pals

Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, Owl, and one “silly ol’ bear” named Winnie the Pooh are back — and in live-action — for the new Christopher Robin trailer, which was debuted during Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Christopher Robin, who’s now all grown up and played by Ewan McGregor, has lost sight of what’s important in life. He returns to Hundred Acre Wood after an unexpected visit from Pooh, reuniting a once imaginative little boy with his childhood friends.

That’s when Pooh realizes, “Perhaps it’s our turn to save Christopher.” So it’s off to London to help Christopher rediscover the joys of life.

Hayley Atwell plays Christopher’s wife Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael plays daughter Madeline, and Mark Gatiss plays Giles Winslow, Christopher’s boss.

As for the residents of Hundred Acre Wood, there’s Jim Cummings voicing Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga. Some of these buddies are also gathered around Christopher in the film’s latest poster.

Disney

This marks the latest film to bring a traditionally animated tale into the live-action space. McGregor portrayed Lumière in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, while Atwell played Cinderella’s mother in the studio’s live-action version of that fairy tale. Others in the works include Mulan, Aladdin, Dumbo, and Lady and the Tramp.

Christopher Robin, directed by Finding Neverland‘s Marc Forster, will open in theaters on Aug. 3. Watch the new trailer above.