Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly are The Sisters Brothers in rip-roaring trailer

Have you ever heard of the Sisters Brothers? Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly play these hired guns in an upcoming film from director Jacques Audiard, and the new trailer does well to highlight all the darkly comic elements that go into this Wild West genre-hybrid based on Patrick deWitt’s book.

“We’re the Sisters Brothers. We’re good at what we do,” Phoenix’s Charlie says in the footage.

In the year 1851, Charlie and Eli Sister (Reilly) are two siblings tapped to kill a prospector (The Night Of‘s Riz Ahmed) who stole from their boss. Turns out, this man is a chemist with a formula for pinpointing gold in the river, making it easier to dig up. This complicates matters, especially for the Sisters’ accomplice (Jake Gyllenhaal), who’s been helping to track the prospector down.

Rutger Hauer, Carol Kane, and Rebecca Root also star in the film.

With source material that’s been compared to the Coen Brothers’ work, Audiard is coming off his 2015 film Dheepan, which won the coveted Palm d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival.

The Sisters Brothers will be released in theaters this fall. Watch the trailer above.