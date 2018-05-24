Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro 'get dirty' in Sicario: Day of the Soldado trailer

It’s the third trailer for Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Josh Brolin is gonna “have to get dirty.”

The Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Infinity War star returns alongside Benicio Del Toro for the next chapter in the Sicario saga, this time with director Stefano Sollima at the helm instead of Denis Villeneuve. Federal agent Matt Graver (Brolin) and his mysterious muscle, Alejandro (Del Toro), also have a new mission.

These guys are looking to escalate the drug cartel war in nefarious ways as terrorists are being trafficked across the U.S. border. Getting “dirty” in the sequel means Alejandro, whose family was killed by the cartel, has to kidnap the kingpin’s daughter, played by Isabela Moner (our live-action Dora the Explorer). But when she’s considered collateral damage, her fate will cause these typically savage brutes to question everything they are fighting for.

As Del Toro put it to EW, “I think the characters are faced with more decisions, more forks in the road. I could say the same for Josh’s character and for Alejandro. They have to make decisions that are more difficult, perhaps.”

Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener also feature in Sicario: Day of the Soldado — which, you’ll note, changed from the earlier title, Sicario 2: Soldado.

The film opens in theaters on June 29. Watch the brutal trailer above.